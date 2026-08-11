Arvind Kejriwal backs protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand over exam irregularities, urging the state government to resolve their demands. He called the use of force, including lathis and water cannons on students, 'unacceptable'.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended support to protesting students in Jharkhand and urged the state government to resolve their demands, saying that violence against students was "simply unacceptable".

"I support the demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand and appeal to the govt to resolve their issues immediately. Violence against students is simply unacceptable," Kejriwal said in a post on X (Twitter).

Protests Escalate in Ranchi

His remarks came amid protests by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process.

A large number of students gathered near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha as part of a march organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. The protesters formed a human chain and marched towards the Assembly, seeking action on their demands.

The protests intensified after Monday's "Vidhan Sabha gherao" march, during which police used water cannons and lathis to control the crowd as the protesters moved towards the Assembly. Reports said protesters breached multiple barricades and reached close to the Assembly complex.

Students Demand CBI Probe and Reforms

The protesting aspirants have been demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities. They are also seeking reforms in the recruitment process.

The students have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the Jharkhand government. The agitation has brought renewed attention to concerns raised by candidates over the conduct of competitive examinations and the recruitment process in the state.

The protesters' demands centre on transparency in examinations, action over alleged irregularities and changes in the recruitment system. The students have also sought an independent investigation into the issues surrounding the JSSC-CGL examination.

Kejriwal's statement came as the student agitation continued in Ranchi. By publicly backing the protesters, he called on the state government to address their concerns and objected to the use of force against students.

The student groups have continued to press for their demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process. (ANI)