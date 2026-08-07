Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Parliament is functioning and Bills are being passed despite Opposition disruptions. He ruled out a special session and accused Congress of hindering new MPs and being 'anti-women' for opposing women's reservation.

Parliament Functioning Despite Disruptions: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Parliament was functioning and Bills were being passed despite disruptions by the Opposition while ruling out any proposal for a special session. Rijiju said discussions in the House had been reduced because of disruptions and slogan-shouting by the Congress and other Opposition parties. However, he said the business of the House had continued, and NDA members in the Rajya Sabha had participated in debates. He also said there was no proposal for a special session, questioning how another session could be discussed when the Monsoon Session was already underway.

Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "We passed the MSME Bill in the Lok Sabha. The proceedings are going on. I also told you yesterday that discussions have reduced because the Congress party and the Opposition created disruptions and raised slogans. Therefore, discussions have been limited. But the business of the House has continued, Bills have been passed, and all NDA members in the Rajya Sabha have participated in the debates and expressed their views. There should be no confusion that the House is not functioning. The House is functioning, and Bills are being passed. The only reason discussions have reduced is because of the disruptions. This is the first clarification. Regarding the extension of the session, which was demanded by the Congress party or anyone else, there is no such proposal for a special session."

'New Opposition MPs unable to participate'

He further said disruptions were affecting newly elected Opposition MPs, who were not getting opportunities to participate in debates because of protests by senior leaders. "The Monsoon Session is already underway, so how can we discuss another special session during the same period? The Union Home Minister remains present in Parliament from morning till late at night. Therefore, this demand and all this drama should not continue...When Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks, you will have to sit quietly and listen. If you cannot listen and walk out, then you will have to apologise for the disruptions you have created for so many days...I appeal again: some new MPs from the Congress party and other Opposition parties have also been elected. These new MPs do not get an opportunity to speak. Senior Congress leaders create disruptions, while their own new MPs are unable to participate. Tell me, who is ultimately losing because of this?" he further said.

MSME Bill Passed

After a nod from the Upper House, Lok Sabha today passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill provides for notifying a national digital platform for free and voluntary registration of an MSME, facilitates the State Governments to establish additional Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils by rationalising their composition, and decriminalises offences regarding contravention of certain provisions, replacing conviction-based fines with graded penalties by including a warning at the first instance

Rijiju accuses Congress of opposing women's reservation

Further, Rijiju said delimitation and women's reservation were important issues and accused the Congress of opposing women's rightful representation. He further said the Congress would have to "face the consequences of being anti-women." "...Delimitation and women's reservation are very important issues...The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that we will give women their rightful representation, but Congress is repeatedly opposing it. Congress will have to face the consequences of being anti-women," Rijiju said. (ANI)