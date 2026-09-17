On PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed his leadership in steering India towards 'Viksit Bharat'. DMK chief MK Stalin also extended wishes. The BJP launched a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark the day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying he was steering the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' amid “turbulent times”. She said PM Modi has put the nation first at every step and ensured that public money is used for public good, while wishing him a long and healthy life.

Leaders extend birthday greetings

In a post on X, Sitharaman wrote, “Greetings on your birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. In these turbulent times, you are steering our country steady towards Vikasit Bharat.”

Greetings on your birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. In these turbulent times, you are steering our country steady towards Vikasit Bharat. At every step, you have put the nation first. For every ₹ spent from the exchequer, you’ve ensured that public good is served. I pray that… — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2026

“At every step, you have put the nation first. For every ₹ spent from the exchequer, you’ve ensured that public good is served. I pray that you live a long and healthy life as you continue serving Maa Bharati,” the post read.

Further, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister, wishing him good health, happiness and a long life.

“Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. @NarendraModi avl. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life,” Stalin wrote in a post on X.

Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. @NarendraModi avl. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 17, 2026

BJP launches month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

To celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public life, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to roll out an extensive, month-long mass outreach campaign titled the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" across the entire Kashi region.

The drive, from September 17 to October 17, aims to spread the message of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, and a developed India at the booth level, rather than simply a series of events.

The campaign's main attraction will be a bike ride from Kashi to Vadnagar, Gujarat. The yatra will begin on September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is offered water from 10 rivers, and will conclude approximately 20 days later, on October 7, in his birthplace, Vadnagar. (ANI)