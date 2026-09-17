Musicians Aman Pant and Sneha Shankar have released 'Ashirwad Ka Diya,' a tribute song for PM Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years in public service. The release coincides with the BJP's month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ initiative.

Tribute Song Marks PM's 25 Years in Service

Musicians Aman Pant and Sneha Shankar have released 'Ashirwad Ka Diya,' a tribute song marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, with the release coinciding with his 76th birthday on Thursday.

Composed by Pant and sung by playback singer Shankar, the song has been presented as a personal musical dedication to PM Modi. Pant and Shankar, on their social media, shared that they had grown up witnessing PM Modi’s public life and described the track as a tribute inspired by that journey. The song is specifically linked to the milestone of 25 years of continuous public service cited in the celebrations surrounding Modi’s birthday.

The creators shared the song on social media and invited citizens to participate in a symbolic diya-lighting initiative on September 17. The song’s release comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party begins its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17 and includes a series of service and public-outreach programmes.

The BJP has announced that lamps will be lit at homes as part of the programme, with the initiative intended to mark PM Modi’s years in public service. The 25-year public-service milestone refers to PM Modi’s political career from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister.

The BJP’s campaign is scheduled to continue for a month and includes service-oriented activities and public outreach. The campaign includes blood donation camps, exhibitions, seminars, cleanliness drives, youth programmes and other initiatives among the planned activities.

President, Home Minister Extend Birthday Greetings

PM Modi first became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and later became Prime Minister in 2014. President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, referring in her message to his 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

She prayed for his long life and good health so that he can continue his campaign of public service and nation-building.

“While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the post read.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2026

Amit Shah on 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his tenure, the country has witnessed the firm, ground-level implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism for the first time.

In a post on X, the Home Minister asserted that India has transitioned from merely issuing diplomatic condemnations to delivering decisive and powerful responses to national security challenges. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country has witnessed for the first time the policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism being implemented on the ground. The end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive responses," Shah wrote.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में देश ने पहली बार आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध 'जीरो टॉलरेंस' की नीति को धरातल पर उतरते देखा। धारा 370 का अंत, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, एयर स्ट्राइक और ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, इन निर्णयों ने दुनिया को बता दिया कि अब भारत केवल निंदा नहीं करता, निर्णायक जवाब देता है। नक्सलवाद समाप्त हो… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2026

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements in internal security and border management, the Home Minister pointed out that internal insurgencies have been effectively tackled while long-standing territorial and ethnic issues have moved toward resolution. "Naxalism has been eradicated, decades-old disputes in the Northeast have been resolved through peace accords, and the borders are secure," he added.

Shah further emphasised that national security remains the foundational pillar of India's development agenda. "A secure India is the first prerequisite for a prosperous India; Modi ji has proven this," the Home Minister wrote.

(ANI)