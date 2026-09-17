BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao hailed Sep 17, Telangana Liberation Day, as a 'proud moment' of freedom from Nizam's rule. He highlighted the BJP's and Centre's celebrations and recalled the decisive 'Operation Polo' military action.

'Proud Moment for Telangana': BJP Marks Liberation Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday underscored the historical significance of September 17, describing it as a "very proud moment" when the region attained freedom from the Nizam's rule and formally integrated into the Indian Union.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, Rao stated that the party has consistently commemorated the day over the years, noting that the Central government has also institutionalised official celebrations. "September 17 is a very important and very proud moment for all the people of Telangana because this was the day on which Telangana attained freedom from the Nizam and it became part of our country," Rao said.

Highlighting the official recognition accorded to the historic day, he added, "As Telangana Liberation Day, we are celebrating it every year in the BJP office, and for the past four years, the Government of India has been celebrating it on the parade grounds with parades of paramilitary and security forces."

The state BJP chief also extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him health and longevity. "Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister; we wish him a long and healthy life," Rao said.

Recalling 'Operation Polo' and Nizam's Surrender

Commemorating the historic integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday unfurled the National Flag at his residence to mark Telangana Liberation Day.

Recalling the struggle of the people against the oppressive Nizam regime and the brutal atrocities committed by the Razakars, Rao stated that September 17, 1948, brought an end to 13 months of terror following the decisive military action code-named 'Operation Polo'.

Taking to X, Rao said, "The historic 17th September. After enduring 13 months of terror of Nizam and Razakars, it was on this day in 1948, following Operation Polo, Nizam surrendered, and Hyderabad State was fully integrated into India."

The historic 17th September. After enduring 13 months of terror of Nizam and Razakars, it was on this day in 1948, following Operation Polo, Nizam surrendered and Hyderabad State fully integrated into India. Unfurled the Tiranga at my residence in honour of this historic day.… pic.twitter.com/1OFZeN10fm — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) September 17, 2026

"Unfurled the Tiranga at my residence in honour of this historic day," he added.

Telangana Liberation Day commemorates the accession of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following the Indian military action code-named 'Operation Polo'.

Call to Include Liberation History in School Curricula

On the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, former Governor and veteran leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday paid rich tributes to India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and urged the government to include the history of the region's freedom struggle in school curricula.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Dattatreya emphasised that while the nation attained independence on August 15, 1947, the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad State had to wage a prolonged struggle before attaining freedom over a year later. "On 17 September 1948, the Tricolour was hoisted under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s leadership, marking the integration of Hyderabad State, including Telangana, into India. While Independence Day is celebrated across the country on 15 August 1947, Telangana marks 17 September as its Liberation Day," Dattatreya said.

He called on citizens to observe the day with utmost respect and remember the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters who fought against the Nizam's rule. "We should observe this day with respect and pay tribute to Sardar Patel and those who sacrificed their lives," he said.

Dattatreya further urged the state administration to officially commemorate the historic milestone and ensure that the legacy of the struggle reaches the younger generation. "The day should also be officially commemorated by the government, and its history should be taught in schools so that the younger generation understands its significance," he added. (ANI)