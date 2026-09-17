Amit Shah extended greetings on Hyderabad Liberation Day, hailing martyrs who fought the 'cruel rule of the Nizams'. The day commemorates the 1948 integration of the erstwhile princely state into the Indian Union via 'Operation Polo'.

Amit Shah Greets Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day, paying homage to the martyrs who fought against the "cruel rule of the Nizams and Razakars" for the integration of the region into an undivided India.

Taking to social media platform X, the Home Minister said the historic day serves as an enduring reminder of the spirit of patriotism and courage for future generations. "Greetings to the people of Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This day continues to remind and inspire future generations of the invincible spirit of freedom and patriotism that uprooted the cruel rule of the Nizams and Razakars to build an undivided India. A hundred salutes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle," Shah posted on X.

The Significance of September 17

Hyderabad Liberation Day is observed annually on September 17 to commemorate the integration of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948, following the military intervention codenamed 'Operation Polo', led by India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

At the time of India's independence, the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state comprised present-day Telangana, the Kalyana-Karnataka region, including districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir, and the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The Telangana state government observes September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day, or the Day of People's Governance, marking the day in 1948 when the erstwhile Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union. The integration of Hyderabad took place on September 17, 1948, following the "police action" under Operation Polo. While the day is described by some as marking liberation from Nizam rule, others refer to the event as the merger or integration of Hyderabad with the Indian Union.

Remembering 'Operation Polo'

Earlier, on September 13, on the occasion of Operation Polo Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and ex-servicemen gathered at Tank Bund to offer floral tributes to war tanks and honour military veterans who participated in the integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

Operation Polo was the decisive military action undertaken by the Indian government in September 1948 to bring the princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. The commemoration provided an occasion for political leaders and veterans to recall the events surrounding the 1948 police action and pay tribute to those associated with the integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

The historical significance of September 17 continues to be marked through official observances and public programmes in different parts of the region, with varying terminology and interpretations used to describe the events of 1948. (ANI)