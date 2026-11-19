Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police have seized a massive cache of explosives and BGL shells hidden by Maoist cadres during recent anti-insurgency operations in forests near the Polavaram district and the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Police Recover Massive Cache of Maoist Explosives in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police recovered a large cache of explosives and Maoist-related materials during an anti-Maoist search operation in the forest areas of Rampachodavaram in Polavaram district. During the operation, police recovered 670 live BGL shells, 42 non-electric detonators, 250 grams of gunpowder, 25 Cordex pieces, 12 explosive rings, seven live Bharmar cartridges, 16 empty 62-mm mortar cases, approximately six metres of fuse and medical supplies. According to a police official, the recovered materials were allegedly concealed by Maoist cadres for operational purposes. Security personnel also seized several other items during the combing operation. The search operation involved personnel from the Special Police, CRPF and other security forces deployed in the forest areas of Polavaram district. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, Telangana Police seized 280 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells from three concealed dumps belonging to the CPI (Maoist) Party's People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion in the forest area along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. According to a press release issued by the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police, the recovery was made on November 16 during combing operations conducted by Charla Police, with the assistance of Special Party personnel and a Bomb Disposal (BD) team, near Pujari Kanker village. The operation was launched based on information provided by surrendered Maoists about the locations of dumps secretly concealed by the banned organisation. During the search, the police teams traced three dumps belonging to the CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion. According to the police, the Maoists had selected the dense forest area, considering it a safe location, and hidden the ammunition for future requirements. The dumps were reportedly maintained with the intention of using the shells if Maoist activities revived in the area. Police said the recovered shells belonged to the first company of the PLGA Battalion and had been concealed during the decentralisation of the CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion in early 2025.