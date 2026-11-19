Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of 'votebandi,' alleging that vote theft undermines democracy and accountability. He likens this to demonetisation, claiming it attacks the rights and voices of Indian citizens.

Jairam Ramesh Accuses Modi Govt of Votebandi and Voting Rights Theft

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of undermining citizens' democratic rights and weakening its accountability to the people, drawing a parallel between demonetisation and what he described as 'votebandi'.

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that just as demonetisation had affected people's earnings, livelihoods and employment, the alleged theft of votes was now threatening their democratic rights and ability to hold the government accountable. "First, demonetisation hit ordinary people's pockets and jobs; now votebandi is attacking their democratic rights," he stated.

He alleged that vote theft went beyond electoral malpractice and amounted to an attack on people's rights, voices and political power, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of collusion. Explaining the significance of voting rights, Ramesh said that the vote remained the most important instrument through which economically and socially vulnerable sections could make their voices heard.

Concluding his post, Ramesh said the Congress's fight was not limited to protecting electoral rights but extended to safeguarding the rights of every citizen. He also previously raised concerns regarding the Election Commission's management of electoral rolls.