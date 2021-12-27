  • Facebook
    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Registration for PM Modi's annual event to begin from December 28

    The date for Pariksha Pe Charcha, on the other hand, has yet to be announced. Students and instructors who desire to participate can start from Tuesday by registering at www.mygov.in.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:23 PM IST
    Registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha for students in Classes 9 to 12 will begin on December 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the yearly event, in which he engages with students from throughout the country before their annual examinations. He also responds to students' questions on test stress and other similar topics. This year, parents can participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha with their children.

    PM Modi discussed Pariksha Pe Charcha and the preparations for dealing with the Omicron strain of Coronavirus in his final Mann Ki Baat radio programme on December 26.

    Prime Minister Modi stated that he discusses similar issues with pupils before to examinations. This year, he intends to do the same. According to PM Modi's declaration, registration will be open from December 28 until January 20, 2022. PM Modi emphasised in his talk that he wants to increase the popularity of reading. As a result, students, instructors, and parents participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 can contribute information about the books they read this year.

    With this information, other students will be able to create a list of new books to read in 2022. Pre-board exams are now being held around the country. In addition, the dates of public school and college examinations and several key national and state-level competitive tests are approaching.

    In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned parents and teachers against putting pupils under undue stress in the run-up to exams. He made the following observation while interacting with students as part of his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 initiative and said parents, relatives, and teachers make a big deal of small exams. He said exams are not the last chance to prove yourself, but it is an opportunity to take your first steps towards your dreams.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:23 PM IST
