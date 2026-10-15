The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is expanding its Chinese language program with online courses. The initiative targets personnel in border areas and local communities to develop strategic language skills and understand neighbouring regions.

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh plans to expand Chinese language learning through online courses to benefit personnel serving in border areas and local communities interested in acquiring the language, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sat Prakash Bansal said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI at Lok Bhawan in Shimla, Bansal said the university had introduced Chinese language courses, including one-year certificate and diploma programmes, and had received admissions for the courses. “Our basic target is to start these courses through online platforms as well. Personnel serving in border areas and members of local communities have shown interest, and we will teach them the Chinese language,” Bansal said.

Strategic Rationale for Language Skills

Explaining the rationale behind introducing Chinese language education, he said the initiative was intended to develop language skills among people living in strategically important border regions.

Bansal said the university had received directions from the Governor's office and noted the Prime Minister's call regarding the importance of language skills among people in border areas, particularly those serving or living near the international frontier. He said the objective was to enable personnel and local communities to understand the language and improve their familiarity with developments in neighbouring regions.

Broader Linguistic Efforts

The Vice-Chancellor said Chinese was among several languages being promoted by the university as part of its broader efforts to strengthen linguistic capabilities and expand educational opportunities.

The university is also working to promote regional languages such as Dogri and Kashmiri, revive the traditional Sharada script and support language education through its existing academic departments, he said. Bansal said the university intended to use online learning to extend the reach of its language programmes beyond the campus and make them more accessible to interested learners in border areas.

The initiative comes amid wider efforts to promote multilingual education and develop language skills relevant to India's cultural, educational and strategic needs. (ANI)