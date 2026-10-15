Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to inspect preparations at Namo Ghat for a major air show scheduled for 2026. The event will be attended by PM Modi, and the CM has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed.

CM Yogi Reviews Preparations for 2026 Air Show in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi for a two-day visit and conducted a site inspection at Namo Ghat to assess the preparations being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the air show to be held at Namo Ghat from October 22 to 25, 2026, and gathered information from officials present on the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other distinguished guests will be present at the three-day air show on October 25. During the inspection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the concerned officials to ensure adequate security arrangements at the Ganga Ghat as well as at other Ganga Ghats and to complete all other necessary arrangements related to the air show on priority.

High-Level Officials Brief CM

During the inspection, the Police Commissioner, District Magistrate, and Army officials present briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations being made. The officials also provided him with complete information through the project map.

Dignitaries Accompany Chief Minister

During the inspection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Stamp Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, AYUSH Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', and Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, former Minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLA Sunil Patel, MLA T. Ram, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, senior Army officers, and others were also present.

Event Schedule and Security Measures

The main air show will be held on October 22nd, 23rd, and 25th, with October 26th designated as a standby day.

On October 9, speaking to ANI, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said that extensive security and administrative arrangements are being made to ensure a safe, smooth, and bird-hit-free event.

Nagpal added, "This aerial display by the Indian Air Force is a highly prestigious and grand event for Varanasi. It is being organised as a 'state event.' The Municipal Corporation is making elaborate arrangements for cleanliness at Namo Ghat and surrounding areas, barricading the Ganga, closing meat shops to prevent bird strikes, and providing mobile toilets for devotees, ensuring this event is completely safe and historic." (ANI)