West Bengal Governor RN Ravi inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata themed 'Maha Milan', highlighting the struggles of the refugee community. Other pandals across the city showcase themes like Syama Prasad Mukherjee's legacy and sweet-making.

‘Maha Milan’ Theme Honours Refugee History

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi inaugurated the 77th Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata, where the pandal has been designed around the theme of ‘Maha Milan’, highlighting the journey and struggles of the refugee community.

Pritam Dutta, president of Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durgotsav, expressed gratitude to the Governor for attending the event with his family and said the theme reflected the history of the refugee colony and the struggles faced by its early residents. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all and to RN Ravi. He has truly graced our 'Mahamilan' by attending with his entire family," Dutta told ANI.

Explaining the significance of the theme, he said the puja organisers chose ‘Maha Milan’ to reflect the history of the colony, where people arrived from East Pakistan after leaving everything behind. "We are organising this 'Mahamilan' because this is a refugee colony. At one time, people arrived here from East Pakistan, having left everything behind. When our ancestors first came here, they built homes using simple materials," he said.

Dutta said the community had since overcome the hardships of life and achieved progress, with its residents now living in bigger and better homes. However, he stressed the importance of preserving the memory of the struggles faced by earlier generations. "They have since triumphed over the struggles of life. We have achieved great success, and our homes have become grand; yet, we wish to convey to the next generation the nature of our past struggles and the essence of our journey," he added.

The ‘Maha Milan’ theme seeks to connect the community's present achievements with its history, bringing attention to the experiences of those who left their homes behind and built new lives in the colony.

Diverse Themes Across Kolkata Pandals

Meanwhile, Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata are highlighting different aspects of Bengal's history, political legacy and cultural heritage through their themes.

Suruchi Sangha on Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Suruchi Sangha's Durga Puja pandal is showcasing the life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the political leader.

Speaking about the theme, Suruchi Sangha secretary Sourav Sikdar said the organisation had chosen to highlight Mukherjee's contributions and legacy. "This year, we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He was a great leader, and without his contribution, West Bengal might not have remained part of India," Sikdar said.

Highlighting the importance of the festival, he added, "Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Sanatanis, is celebrated on a grand scale here."

Ahiritola's Tribute to Sweet-Making

The Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, meanwhile, is showcasing North Kolkata's sweet-making heritage through the theme ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’. The concept draws inspiration from Ahiritola's historical association with the Ahirs, traditionally linked to cattle rearing, while highlighting Bengal's longstanding tradition of sweets.

Durga Puja, one of West Bengal's major festivals, sees elaborate pandals across the state, with organisers drawing on history, art, social issues and cultural traditions to present themes that connect festive celebrations with the region's heritage. (ANI)