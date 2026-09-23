A passenger’s routine attempt to check his PNR status or ticket details on the Indian Railways website reportedly turned into an unexpected mathematics challenge.

A passenger’s routine attempt to check his PNR status or ticket details on the Indian Railways website reportedly turned into an unexpected mathematics challenge, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Passengers using the IRCTC website are familiar with the captcha that requires them to solve a basic addition or subtraction problem before accessing their PNR information. However, one user was left scratching his head after encountering a significantly more complicated equation.

The captcha reportedly displayed: (9876 × 543 − 2468) ÷ 4 = ?

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The unexpected maths problem appeared while the passenger was trying to check his PNR status. Although IRCTC allows users to refresh the captcha and generate another question, the complicated equation appeared to catch him off guard.

Sharing a screenshot of the captcha, the user humorously complained that he was simply trying to check his PNR status. "Sorry for checking the PNR status, forgive me," the tweet read.

The passenger later took another swipe at the captcha, joking that IRCTC’s maths questions appeared to have suddenly become much tougher. "IRCTC captcha k math question hard aane lage hai," he wrote.

Several social media users joked that Indian Railways was now testing passengers’ mathematical abilities before allowing them to check their train details.

Others quipped that travellers might soon need calculators just to book tickets or check their PNR status.

One user said, "Shayad irctc tume JEE advance ke liye prepare Krna chahta hain."

A second person commented, “Ok, but why did this actually make me laugh out loud?”