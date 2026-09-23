West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised Congress culture over a mimicry of PM Modi at a Rahul Gandhi event. BJP leaders condemned the act as disrespectful to the PM and his late mother, while Congress leaders defended it as satire and humour.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday criticised the Congress over the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indore event, alleging that the party's political culture has caused damage to the country and claiming that it has been repeatedly rejected by the public.

Addressing the media, Ghosh alleged that the political approach of the opposition has continuously harmed the nation. "... Congress culture has caused great damage to the country, and that culture is now going to be over. The public has rejected it time and again," Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

BJP Leaders Condemn Performance

The remarks came amid a controversy over a performance by stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, where the comedian mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders alleged that the performance and gestures made references to the Prime Minister's late mother and were disrespectful.

Condemning the incident, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also emphasised on Tuesday that the performance violated core societal values regarding family and elders. "In Indian culture, the family is a very important institution; the kind of importance we give to our families, our family members, and especially our parents, that kind of importance should not be seen in a way that is not really in line with our value system in our country and our society," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Following the Indore event controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the mimicry row during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dhami said, "The Prime Minister is far senior in both age and experience and has contributed more to the nation than any other Prime Minister. One ought to show sensitivity towards an elderly woman; there should be a spirit of cooperation and reverence. Yet, he mocks the Prime Minister for giving the chair to an elderly woman. You can judge for yourself the state of his intellect and mindset; he stands completely exposed before the entire nation regarding his intelligence, his thinking, and his sense of dignity."

Congress Defends Event as 'Satire'

Meanwhile, Congress leaders rejected the BJP's allegations and defended the programme and the mimicry performance, calling it "satire". On Monday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the BJP over its criticism of a mimicry performance during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, asking why the party was “afraid of satire, wit and humour”. Speaking to the media, Kharge said, “Why is the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the entire BJP ecosystem so afraid of satire? Why are they so afraid of wit? Why are they so afraid of humour? Please go back and see what all the things the BJP people have said about Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.”

War of Words Continues

BJP leaders have criticised Rahul Gandhi over the mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an alleged reference to his mother during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, while the Congress has rejected the allegations and claimed that they were being raised out of fear.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also criticised the incident, saying that such conduct was disrespectful to Indian culture and traditions. “Those who are not aware of or do not have respect for dignity, civility, culture and the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, the more we condemn them, the less it is. This was not a joke. It was a mockery of every mother in India. For the Leader of the Opposition in the country to stand on an open stage while a mother is mocked and to smile and laugh loudly is something that cannot be more condemnable. The people of the country will respond to the Congress party and all those who were involved in this at the appropriate time; I am fully confident of that,” Scindia said.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel also objected to the mimicry during the event and said that political criticism should be issue-based and respectful. “The Prime Minister of the country deserves respect. There should be criticism in politics; we have also done it. We learnt politics during the time of Indira Gandhi and criticised her as well. But our party taught us to use respectful and dignified words while discussing issues. Congress today appears to have strayed from that path. They are discussing matters that should not be subjects of discussion,” Patel said. (ANI)