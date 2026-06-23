Following the defection of six Maharashtra MPs to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav has hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's 'Operation Todwa' remarks, questioning why the defecting parliamentarians were being targeted.

Amid the political controversy triggered by six Maharashtra MPs joining Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav on Tuesday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks targeting the defecting parliamentarians.

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The row erupted after six MPs from Maharashtra publicly joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, drawing sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. Raut had used strong words against the MPs and called for an "Operation Todwa" against them.

'Why Would You Crush Us?': Jadhav Questions Raut

Responding to Raut's remarks, Jadhav said political leaders often face allegations and criticism and should respond appropriately when required. "In politics, we have to face many allegations and counter-allegations. We have to endure them patiently. Where there is a need to respond, we will definitely respond. If someone comes forward, we will face them," Jadhav told reporters.

Taking exception to Raut's comments, Jadhav questioned why the MPs who joined the Shinde faction were being targeted. "Raut directly told us to crush them, but why would you crush us?" he said.

Jadhav also defended the decision to switch political camps, saying that while loyalty to a political party is important, decisions are sometimes taken keeping in mind the development of the region. He said the move was linked to the development needs of the district and stressed the importance of working in the interest of the people.

'Faces of Hidden Traitors Revealed': Raut

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a fresh attack on the six rebel Lok Sabha MPs who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of betraying the party and acting out of personal and financial interests.

Addressing a press conference, Raut questioned the role of the MPs in the Shinde-led faction and claimed that Maharashtra politics was witnessing rampant defections and political opportunism. "What will be their role? Just yesterday, their party faced defeat in the Legislative Council elections in Nashik. All the BJP votes went to another candidate. Within two hours of that, Gokul Gite was bought and inducted into the party. This is the kind of politics happening in Maharashtra right now," Raut alleged.

Drawing a parallel with the unveiling of statues, the UBT Sena Rajya Sabha MP said the identities of "hidden traitors" had now been exposed. "Just as covered statues are unveiled, the faces of hidden traitors have also been revealed. They say we did not respect them. If there was no respect in our party, then what were they doing here for so many years?" he said.

The political developments have intensified the tussle between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), with both sides trading barbs over the recent defections. (ANI)