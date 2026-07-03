K Annamalai's new political party, 'We The Leaders', began preparations for its maiden conference in Pollachi on July 12. The event, titled 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference', was initiated with a traditional Bhoomi Pooja ceremony.

'We The Leaders' Preps for Maiden Conference

Preparations for the maiden conference of "We The Leaders," the political organisation launched by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formally commenced with a traditional Bhoomi Pooja ceremony held in Pollachi.

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The organisation's first conference is scheduled to take place on July 12 at 4 pm in Pollachi under the leadership of Annamalai and has been titled the "Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference." As part of the preparations, a Bhoomi Pooja was performed at the conference venue located on the Pollachi-Coimbatore Road on Thursday. Hundreds of members and supporters participated in the ceremony, during which the ceremonial foundation post, known as the Muhurtha Kaal, was installed amid the sounding of traditional conch shells, marking the formal beginning of arrangements for the event. The ceremony was led by Coimbatore district in-charge Vasanth Rajan, a former BJP functionary.

Organisers said the newly launched organisation has been witnessing an increasing number of youth and former BJP members from different parts of Tamil Nadu joining its ranks ahead of the inaugural conference.

Annamalai's Exit from BJP

The development comes nearly a month after Annamalai resigned from the BJP and announced the launch of his new political movement. On June 5, Annamalai resigned from the BJP, citing differences with the party leadership over the political direction for Tamil Nadu. He announced that his new political outfit would contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan also resigned from the BJP and joined Annamalai's new political movement. Following his resignation, BJP National President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's decision to step down from the party's primary membership.

Annamalai had stated that he had informed the BJP leadership of his intention to resign months earlier and continued with his organisational responsibilities until the elections concluded at the party's request.

His departure came after the BJP's performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and marked a significant political development in the state, with leaders across parties reacting to his decision to launch a separate political platform.

The maiden conference in Pollachi is expected to outline the organisation's vision and future political roadmap. (ANI)