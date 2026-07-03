A 26-year-old club dancer identified as Renuka was found dead by hanging in a Hyderabad hotel. She had checked in with her boyfriend, Farukh, who has been detained for questioning. The police have initiated an investigation into the suicide.

Deceased's Background and Relationship

A 26-year-old woman identified as Renuka was found dead by hanging in a hotel on Thursday night under Langer Houz police station limits in Hyderabad. According to Langer Houz police official, the deceased Renuka had checked into the hotel on Thursday evening with her boyfriend, Farukh. The two had been in a relationship for the past six months after meeting at a pub.

Renuka, a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally, was a resident of Bolaram. She had previously lived in Mukabowli. Police said she was married eight years ago and has a seven-year-old son, but was living separately from her husband, the police said.

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Langer Houz Police further stated, "Her relationship with her boyfriend, Farukh, started after they met at a pub, and they had been together for the past six months. He resides in the Golconda area. Yesterday, they came to the V Grand hotel room."

Events Preceding the Incident

Officials stated that after checking in, the pair ordered biryani at the hotel. Farukh later left to attend a function. Around 12:30 AM, later, Renuka video-called another friend and mentioned that her birthday was the next day, telling the friend, "I have a birthday gift for you." She was later committed Suicide by hanging in a hotel room.

Boyfriend Detained, Investigation Underway

The officials said that Farukh, a resident of Golconda, is also married and has three children. He has been detained by police and is currently in custody for questioning.

Police have shifted Renuka's body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. "We have shifted the deceased's body for a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) and are investigating the matter," the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)