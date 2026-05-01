Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara welcomed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement ruling out a leadership change in the state. He said Kharge's word puts a "full stop" to speculation and that the CM will continue.

'Full Stop' to Leadership Change Speculation

Amid recent remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ruling out any change in the leadership of the Karnataka government, state Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday welcomed the statement, saying it has put a "full stop" to repeated speculation over a possible change in the Chief Minister.

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Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara asserted that Kharge's word is final within the party. He emphasised that leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with the Congress president, constitute the high command, and their statements must be accepted without over-interpretation. According to him, Kharge's clarification that there will be no leadership change effectively closes the matter. "Different people may say different things, but in our view, Kharge is the supreme authority. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the high command. If such words come from them, they must be accepted. The chapter is closed there itself. There is no meaning in over-interpreting it. When he has said there will be no change, it means a full stop to the issue," he said.

Reiterating his stance, Parameshwara said he personally believes the issue has now been settled. He noted that Kharge, as a highly experienced leader and national president of the Congress, commands wide respect within the party. Any leadership decision, he said, would be taken after due consultation among senior leaders, and Kharge's latest remarks reflect such a consensus. "At this moment, I personally feel this issue has reached a full stop. Kharge is the national president of our party and a leader with immense experience. If there were to be any change in the state leadership and he spoke on it, no one could argue against him--everyone would accept it. That is what I had said earlier. Now, he has clearly stated that the Chief Minister will continue and there is no question of change at present. I welcome this statement. I believe that before making such a statement, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal, and Surjewala would have discussed it and arrived at a consensus. His words carry great importance, and with this, the matter stands concluded for now," he said.

Parameshwara on Election Outcomes

On the broader political scenario and ongoing election outcomes, Parameshwara said that while surveys and exit polls often vary, ground-level feedback remains crucial. He expressed confidence that the Congress would form the government in Keralam, citing positive reports from party workers involved in the campaign. "We have seen how surveys and exit polls turn out at different times, and we have also observed the ground reality. We are optimistic that we will form the government in Kerala. Many people from our state worked in the elections there, and reports suggest we will come to power," he said.

Parameshwara also weighed in on the political outlook in other states, noting that in West Bengal, there have been concerns over the functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India during the polls. Citing feedback from observers, he said Mamata Banerjee still appears to have a strong chance of returning to power, though reactions on the ground remain mixed. He further said that in Tamil Nadu, indications point towards the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam forming the government, while in Assam, surveys suggest the BJP is likely to retain power, adding that the final picture will become clear once results are announced.

"We are optimistic that we will form the government in Kerala. Many people from our state had worked in the elections there, and reports are suggesting that we will come to power. If we look at what happened in West Bengal, we have seen how the BJP and the Election Commission functioned. I have spoken to observers who went there and returned. They have said that "Madam" (CM Mamata Banerjee) has a chance to come to power, and that there are mixed responses....In Assam, surveys indicate that the BJP will come to power. Let us wait and see what happens," he said. (ANI)