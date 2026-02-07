Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was shifted to PMCH under judicial custody due to poor health after his arrest in a 1995 case. His lawyer alleges questionable police action, confirming the bail application will be heard on Monday.

The bail application of Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav will be heard on Monday, his Advocate Shivnandan Bharti said on Saturday, as he alleged questionable police action in the MP's arrest and confirmed that Yadav has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under judicial custody due to his deteriorating health.

Bail Plea on Monday Amid Health Concerns

Speaking to ANI, Bharti said that the court had immediately taken cognisance of Pappu Yadav's deteriorating health following his arrest and ordered that he be shifted to PMCH under judicial custody. "The court immediately took him into custody and stated that his health was not good, which is why he was shifted to PMCH for proper treatment. He has been sent to the hospital under judicial custody," Bharti said.

He added that the court has scheduled the hearing on Yadav's bail application for Monday. "Regarding the bail application, the court said it would be heard on Monday," he said.

Lawyer Alleges Questionable Police Action

Questioning the allegations levelled against the MP, Bharti said Pappu Yadav had cooperated fully with the police at the time of his arrest. "His arrest took place in front of everyone yesterday. At that time, he voluntarily said, 'Take me with you'. Yet, it is now being alleged that he obstructed the police in their duties. It is clear to everyone that he cooperated with the police. Despite this, a new FIR has been registered. From this, you can understand the intentions of the police," Bharti alleged.

Arrested in Decades-Old Land Dispute Case

Earlier in the day, Pappu Yadav was shifted to PMCH after his health condition worsened following his arrest in connection with a land dispute case dating back to 1995. He was brought to Patna Hospital on a stretcher after officials shifted him from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was admitted on Friday night, soon after his arrest.

Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh, Superintendent of PMCH, told ANI that Yadav's medical examination was underway. "We did not find it appropriate to go inside, as it would create disturbance to the other patients also. Pappu Yadav's ultrasound is being done," he said.

The Independent MP was arrested after he failed to appear in court in the alleged land dispute case linked to the Gardanibagh police station. The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, which now fall under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Yadav Expresses Fear for Safety

After police arrived to take him into custody at his Patna residence, Pappu Yadav expressed fear about his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Ahead of his arrest, he told ANI that he suspected the police might harm him and said he wanted to go directly to court instead of the police station. He added that the court had summoned him the next day and suggested that he could be placed under house arrest.

Yadav also questioned the police for arriving in civil clothes, saying he initially thought they had come to kill him. Referring to the case, he said it was registered nearly 35 years ago and questioned the need for his arrest at this stage. "I have doubts that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house? There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case," Pappu Yadav said. (ANI)