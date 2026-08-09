Union Minister Sanjay Seth challenged Rahul Gandhi to visit Ranchi amid student protests over recruitment irregularities, accusing him of 'double standards'. The BJP demands a CBI probe and has urged Rahul to pressure the Hemant Soren government.

BJP leaders challenge Rahul Gandhi over student protest

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Sunday challenged Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ranchi amid the ongoing student agitation, criticising him of having "double standards." Speaking to ANI, Seth questioned the state administration's reluctance to investigate the alleged recruitment irregularities, saying that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren should have accepted the students' demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on the very first day. "If there were any ethics in the state government, the Chief Minister should have come here on the very first day and accepted the students' demand for a CBI investigation. What is the objection to having a CBI investigation? I challenge Rahul Gandhi that if he has even a shred of ethics, he should come to Ranchi. But he won't do it because of his double standards," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu highlighted the emotional toll of the prolonged agitation on the youth, warning the ruling alliance of severe political consequences. "Tears were flowing from the children's eyes. These are not just the tears of the protesting students but the tears of millions of students of Jharkhand. The Hemant Soren government will have to pay the price for these tears. JMM will have to pay the price for these tears," he said.

Sahu further demanded that Rahul Gandhi must sit on a dharna in support of the students outside the Chief Minister's residence, compel the Jharkhand government to order a CBI probe or withdraw Congress's support from the administration. "Rahul Gandhi should talk to the Chief Minister, and if he has the courage, he should go outside the Chief Minister's residence and sit on a dharna in support of the students. He should say unequivocally that either the Jharkhand government gets a CBI investigation done or he will withdraw his support from this government," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Sanjay Seth and Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu visited the protest site to meet the protesting students in Jharkhand and extend support.

Details of Student Agitation

The protests started in Jharkhand after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. The students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. (ANI)