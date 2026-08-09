BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan said youth aspirations are more important than any ministerial post. He stated he explained the resolve of the new generation to PM Modi, who later engaged directly with Gen Z, adding the country's interest is supreme.

BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan said the aspirations and resolve of the younger generation are more important than any ministerial position, asserting that the country's interests remain the top priority. He said he had tried to explain the aspirations of the younger generation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who later engaged directly with Gen Z.

Addressing the 'Matira Mahaka' programme organised to felicitate Padma awardees of Western Odisha on Saturday, Pradhan said, "Gen Z belongs to us. Some people tried to deceive Gen Z. The ministerial position was not at all a prestige issue for me... My responsibility is nothing compared to the resolve of the new generation."

"I tried to explain the reality of the resolve of the new generation to the PM, who later engaged directly with Gen Z. There is nothing more important than the country's interest. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the younger generation," he further said.

Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Controversy

Last month, on July 25, Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. He said he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion".

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with the education sector and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Government's Response to Examination Malpractices

Afterwards, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry. Later, the Centre introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Parliament to strengthen measures against paper leaks and examination malpractices. (ANI)