DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan slammed the TN CM for the 'absolutely wrong' process of calling an all-party MPs' meeting on delimitation. The DMK, AIADMK, and PMK skipped the meet, which saw other parties resolve to oppose the exercise.

DMK Criticises Process of Convening Meeting

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday criticised the manner in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay convened an all-party MPs' meeting on delimitation, saying MPs were contacted individually without the knowledge of party leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the government should have formally written to the presidents and leaders of all political parties and asked them to send their respective MPs to the meeting. He said the process followed by the government was "absolutely wrong". "They should have written to the leaders of all political parties and asked their MPs to attend the meeting. What did this government do? They wrote individually to all MPs without the knowledge of the leaders. And what is the agenda of the meeting? Whether to oppose delimitation or support delimitation should be the agenda. Just delimitation is not the agenda. What is the purpose of calling MPs individually without the knowledge of the leaders. The very way they called the meeting itself is absolutely wrong. They should have written a letter to the leaders, the presidents of all political parties, and asked them to send their MPs to the meeting. They didn't do anything. Now they say that we are in favour of delimitation. But a party which has no MP of its own, which doesn't know where Parliament is, speaks ill of us. During the last Parliament session, we opposed this delimitation. Our MPs opposed the delimitation, and the introduction of the Bill was defeated. And they talk about us. What funny people they are..." said TKS Elangovan.

United Front Against Delimitation

The DMK spokesperson's remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a key meeting of state MPs to build a united front against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The meeting was called by CM Vijay to bring together Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu to discuss the Union government's proposed delimitation exercise, which has raised concerns in several southern states about a potential decrease of parliamentary presence tied to population-based redrawing of constituencies.

Held at Kalaivanar Arangam, the consultation brought together around 21 lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, mainly from Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, and IUML. The leaders were unanimous: any population-based redrawing of constituencies that reduces Tamil Nadu's political weight will be opposed strongly.

Speaking on the consensus reached during an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Vijay, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram asserted that the state's parliamentary representation must remain completely untouched. "This is an issue beyond party politics. This is an issue that concerns Tamil Nadu's rights and Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament of India. Tamil Nadu can't be diminished in the Parliament of India. Tamil Nadu's place in the Parliament of India must be preserved. Any delimitation, whatever might be that formula, whether it is based on population or a uniform increase, will diminish our role in Parliament, and that can't be allowed." Chidambaram told reporters.

He appealed to all parties to "rise above party politics" and speak in one voice for Tamil Nadu's rights, noting that the meeting had settled on a clear demand. "We discussed the repercussions of delimitation, in whichever manner it takes place. We are very clear that we want the Parliament to be frozen at 543 and Tamil Nadu's representation to be guaranteed at 39," he said.

The DMK, AIADMK, and PMK opted to stay away from the gathering.

Why Southern States Fear Delimitation

The fierce pushback from Tamil Nadu stems from deep-rooted fears regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise, which is tied to post-2026 census data. For decades, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have successfully implemented national population control and family planning guidelines. In contrast, several northern states have experienced higher population growth rates.

Under a strict population-based seat allocation model, southern states worry they will be heavily penalised for their demographic success. States with surging populations stand to gain a disproportionately higher share of Lok Sabha seats, while southern states face a relative dilution of their political voice and federal leverage in Parliament.

To safeguard federal equity, Tamil Nadu parties across the political spectrum are demanding that the total strength of the Lok Sabha be frozen at its current capacity of 543 seats, preserving the historical allocation formula that safeguards representation for progressive, population-stable states. (ANI)