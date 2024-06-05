Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Panic on Air Canada flight following bomb threat email; no danger found

    The email, sent to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office at 10:50 PM, triggered immediate security protocols. "Following standard security procedures, a thorough inspection was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Panic ensued aboard an Air Canada flight bound for Toronto after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport officials received an email on Tuesday night claiming a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. The threat, however, was later confirmed to be a hoax.

    The email, sent to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office at 10:50 PM, triggered immediate security protocols. "Following standard security procedures, a thorough inspection was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

    This incident is the latest in a series of recent bomb threats involving flights. Last week, a Paris-Mumbai Vistara flight carrying 306 passengers and crew received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag, threatening a bomb on board, according to media sources.

    In another incident on Friday, a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight with 177 passengers received a bomb threat mid-air. The flight landed safely in Srinagar, and all passengers and crew members were evacuated without incident.

