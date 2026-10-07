A viral video allegedly shows a pani puri vendor mixing gutter water into golgappa water, raising serious food safety concerns. While the video's location and authenticity remain unverified, it has renewed calls for better hygiene and strict monitoring.

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked concerns over food safety and hygiene after allegedly showing a pani puri vendor mixing gutter water into the water used to serve golgappas. The disturbing footage has drawn attention to the importance of maintaining proper hygiene while preparing and selling street food. However, the exact location where the incident reportedly took place and the authenticity of the video remain unverified. No confirmed details about the vendor or the circumstances surrounding the footage have emerged so far. While the video has triggered reactions online, the claims should be treated with caution until they are independently verified.

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Questions Raised Over Street Food Hygiene

If the incident shown in the video is genuine, it could pose a serious health risk to consumers. The use of contaminated water in food preparation can expose people to harmful bacteria and other disease-causing microorganisms. Pani puri and golgappas are among the most popular street foods in India, enjoyed by people across different age groups. However, their preparation involves direct contact with water, making cleanliness and safe handling particularly important. The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding the hygiene standards followed by some street food vendors. Consumers often have little information about the quality of water and ingredients used in the preparation of food sold at roadside stalls.

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Need for Proper Investigation and Accountability

The viral footage has renewed calls for better food safety practices and stricter monitoring of street food establishments. If the allegations are established, the authorities should take appropriate action against those responsible. Regular inspections, access to clean drinking water and awareness among vendors about safe food preparation are essential to prevent such incidents. At the same time, one unverified video should not be used to generalise about all street food vendors. Street food remains an important part of India's food culture, and popular delicacies such as pani puri should be enjoyed without compromising public health. Ensuring accountability and maintaining hygiene standards are necessary to protect consumers.