Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited Madhya Pradesh to inspect the Kundalia and Mohanpura irrigation projects, aiming to adapt successful water management models to boost agricultural output and irrigation coverage in Assam.

Assam Minister Visits Madhya Pradesh to Study Major Irrigation Model

Assam Minister for Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Wednesday visited Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh along with a team of irrigation officials and engineers from Assam to study the successful implementation and impact of the Kundalia and Mohanpura Irrigation Projects. According to a press release, during the visit, the Minister inspected key infrastructure of both projects, including the Kundalia pump house and Mohanpura Dam, and received detailed briefings from Vikash Rajoria, Project Administrator and Additional Project Director, and his team on their technical features, operational mechanisms and irrigation coverage.

Initiated in 2014, the two projects have brought approximately 2.9 lakh hectares of agricultural land under irrigation, significantly boosting agricultural production and transforming rural livelihoods. The Minister also visited agricultural fields at Chhapihera and interacted with farmers, who shared their experiences of cultivating three crops annually and earning profits of around ₹1 lakh per bigha. He also visited the Khilchipur Krishi Upaj Mandi and interacted with farmers to understand agricultural marketing practices and market access. Emphasising the importance of learning from successful irrigation models, Hazarika directed the accompanying team of engineers and officials to undertake a comprehensive study of the projects' technical and operational aspects and explore suitable models for adaptation in Assam. The engineers will continue their field exposure in Madhya Pradesh to gain practical experience and technical insights. The Minister stated that the Government of Assam is committed to expanding assured irrigation facilities and promoting multi-cropping to enhance agricultural productivity and farmers' income. Highlighting the government's ambitious vision, he said that the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments have set a target of bringing an additional 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land under irrigation in Assam over the next few years. He expressed confidence that the knowledge and experience gained during the visit would help Assam strengthen its irrigation infrastructure, adopt efficient irrigation practices and create greater opportunities for the farming community. Hazarika also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the project officials and engineers for their cooperation, assistance and hospitality during the visit. To be mentioned here, the Assam team was led by Aditya Bikram Yadav, Additional Secretary to the Irrigation Department, the press release stated.