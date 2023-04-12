Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju

    The Muslim League leader had sought a stay order against the ED investigation.
     

    Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Kochi: Former Public Works Department (PWD)  Minister and Muslim League leader VK Ebrahim Kunju suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as the High Court lifted the stay on Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the case of money laundering related to the Palarivattom flyover scam. The HC clarified that the ED can proceed with the investigation in the case.

    The ruling was rendered by a division bench of Justices Shobha Annamma Eepan and Muhammad Mushtaq. The Muslim League leader had sought a stay order against the ED investigation.

    The ED investigation was earlier ordered by a single bench of the High Court. 

    ED during the probe had found that a kickback of Rs 10 crores received through corruption over the construction of Palarivattom flyover was laundered through Chandrika Daily's account. 

    The High Court Division Bench had granted a stay in the case after the investigation team took the statements of prominent Muslim League leaders including PK Kunhalikutty and Muneer. The court had accepted Ebrahim Kunju's contention that the accusation and investigation were politically motivated and moved the petition for further hearing. 

    One of Kerala Public Works Department's most infamous scams in its history is the Palarivattom Flyover. The scam exposed the alleged nexus between politicians, bureaucracy, and contractors.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
