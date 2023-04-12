Gold smuggling case: ED conducts raid in Kozhikode, Coimbatore; HC stays FIR against Swapna Suresh

The focus of the investigation is mostly on gold dealers and people who paid to purchase gold from Dubai.

Kozhikode: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids in Kozhikode and Coimbatore in connection with the high-profile diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. The focus of the investigation is mostly on gold dealers and people who paid to purchase gold from Dubai.

The alleged mastermind KT Rameez was arrested by ED last week. During the course of the investigation, it was found that KT Rameez had control over the gold smuggling group abroad. He was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department.

On the other hand, the Kerala High Court today stayed the FIR registered by Thaliparamba police against the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh. The case alleged that Swapna Suresh tried to insult Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) state secretary MV Govindan on social media. The police had registered a case based on the complaint of the CPM Taliparamba area secretary. The Taliparamba C.I. is in Bengaluru to interrogate Swapna Suresh. However, with the case staying, the CI cannot question her further.

The High Court also dismissed the petition seeking an order to probe the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other high-ranking officials in the diplomatic gold smuggling case. The court rejected the petition filed by NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) Secretary Aji Krishnan. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted or is conducting an investigation into the case. The court upheld the defense's argument that the petition could not be sustained. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to present any evidence to support the claim that the investigation was improperly handled. The court also noted that the investigation by central agencies, the Customs, and the ED is on the right track.

