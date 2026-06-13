A Pakistani national was apprehended in a coordinated joint operation, 'Operation Simri', by the Indian Army and J&K Police in Kupwara. The individual had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances and is currently under investigation.

In a major security breakthrough, a Pakistani national was apprehended on Saturday near Simri Village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

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Details of 'Operation Simri'

The apprehension was the result of a coordinated joint operation, code-named 'Operation Simri', conducted by the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to officials, based on specific intelligence input, a Pakistani national had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach.

Official Confirmation and Investigation

"Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of #ChinarWarriors and #JmuKmrPolice intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach. Apprehended intruder is currently under investigation," Chinar Corps posted via X. The apprehended intruder is currently under investigation. (ANI)