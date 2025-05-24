Launching scathing attacks on Pakistan, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is part of an all-party delegation that visited Japan, said that the neighbouring country is trying to spread terrorism as it could not see peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

During the interaction of the Indian Community in Japan, Sarangi asserted that 140 crore Indians have to stand together against terrorism and Pakistan.

"We are here to tell you that we are not just heartbroken, but we are also angry... Anger and dissatisfaction are significant in this fight against terror... We aim to create public opinion against terrorism. We will not be able to end terrorism until there is a sentiment of anger," she said.

"140 crore Indians have to stand together against terrorism and Pakistan... We have to argue with facts and figures... After Article 370 and 35A were removed, development began in J&K... This peace and development were not acceptable, and that is why Pakistan is trying to spread terrorism... Terror organisations are not just born in Pakistan but are also nurtured there," the BJP MP said.

Aparajita Sarangi is part of the delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, which includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.