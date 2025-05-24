BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday criticised the Congress party for its role in the 1968 agreement that led to India ceding 828 square kilometers of the Rann of Kutch to Pakistan, despite India's victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Dubey alleged that the Congress party, under Indira Gandhi's leadership, agreed to international arbitration, which resulted in India losing territory to Pakistan.

Dubey, citing a document, claimed that the decision was made following an international tribunal under the United Nations, where India appointed Yugoslavia's Ales Bebler as its representative.

He described Indira Gandhi as the "Iron Lady" who, despite winning the 1965 war, chose to cede land to Pakistan due to fear.

<br>In his post, he wrote, "Today's story is very painful. @INCIndia . After winning the 1965 war, the party gave away 828 sq km of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to Pakistan in 1968. We brought the India-Pakistan issue to the international forum, appointed Yugoslavia's lawyer Ali Babar as mediator. The entire parliament opposed it, but Indira Gandhi was the Iron Lady; she auctioned our share out of fear. This is the truth of the Iron Lady. Congress's hand is always with Pakistan."</p><p>Amid renewed political discourse on national security and leadership, the Congress party has frequently invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, particularly highlighting her decisive role during hostilities with Pakistan.</p><p>In a series of public statements, several Congress leaders recalled Indira Gandhi as a strong and resolute leader known for making tough decisions during times of crisis.</p><p>The Congress Party previously displayed posters outside the Congress headquarters bearing slogans such as "Indira Hona Aasan Nahi" and "India Misses Indira."</p><p>Earlier, a BJP MP took to X to accuse Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy when Congress leader questioned the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's silence on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft lost during Operation Sindoor, insisting that the nation "deserves the truth."</p><p>BJP MP Dubey cited a 1991 agreement signed under a Congress-backed government on X, he claimed it obligated India and Pakistan to exchange information about military deployments and attacks.</p><p>He wrote, "Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government agreed that India and Pakistan would exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason?</p><p>Further adding to his criticism, Dubey said, "Congress is hand in glove with the Pakistani vote bank, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar ji?".</p><p>Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. It targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. In response, Pakistan shelled border areas and carried out drone attacks, prompting India to conduct airstrikes on 11 Pakistani airbases. Both countries agreed to cease hostilities on May 10.</p>