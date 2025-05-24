BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's stance and mocks him as "Leader of Pakistan" amid row over Operation Sindoor and foreign policy criticism.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "speaking the language of Pakistan" and said that Congress and Pakistan had now been "hyphenated".

"Rahul Gandhi says that India and Pakistan have been hyphenated. But the fact is that Congress and Pakistan have been hyphenated. Congress has been constantly speaking the language of Pakistan DG ISPR," Poonawalla told ANI.

He took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that Congress leader's understanding of Leader of Opposition (LoP) is "Leader of Pakistan".

"Today, when the entire world, including Pakistan Parliamentarians, agrees on how successful Operation Sindoor was, even after that, Congress speaks Pakistan's tongue. Rahul Gandhi thinks that 'LoP' stands for 'Leader of Pakistan'," he said.

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt's Foreign Policy

On Friday, criticising the BJP-led NDA government, Rahul Gandhi said that India's foreign policy had "collapsed".

In a post on X, Gandhi raised three questions to the central government. "Will JJ explain, Why India has been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn't a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to "mediate" between India & Pakistan?" the LoP said.

Reposting a video of S Jaishankar's interview with a media outlet, he said, "India's foreign policy has collapsed," he added.

Earlier, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth".

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.