In two separate suspected espionage cases reported within a span of 24 hours, security agencies have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Punjab’s Pathankot district and a contractor from Haryana’s Ambala for allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with Pakistan-linked handlers. Officials said both accused were in contact with individuals across the border and had passed on details related to key security installations, raising serious concerns for national security.

Pathankot Teen Allegedly Targeted by ISI Through Social Media

Punjab Police on Tuesday said a 15-year-old boy, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, was arrested for allegedly sharing information related to national security with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror outfits and officers of the Pakistan military. Police officials stated that the minor was lured through social media platforms and emotionally manipulated by handlers operating from across the border.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the boy fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies after being misled into believing that his father had been murdered.

“The juvenile was mentally disturbed and emotionally vulnerable. Taking advantage of this, Pakistani accounts on social media gradually drew him into sharing sensitive information,” the SSP said.

He added that subsequent investigations revealed no evidence to support the claim that the boy’s father had been killed. However, by that time, the teenager had allegedly already shared videos and information related to several sensitive locations.

According to police, Sanjeev had been in contact with Pakistan-based gangsters who operate terror modules and had allegedly communicated with terror organisations for nearly a year. Authorities are now probing the extent of the information shared and identifying all individuals linked to the case. The juvenile remains in custody, and further legal action will be decided based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Ambala Contractor Accused of Spying on Air Force Station

In a separate incident in neighbouring Haryana, police in Ambala arrested a man for allegedly spying on an Indian Air Force facility. The accused, identified as Sunil alias Sunny, is a contractor who had been engaged in repair and maintenance work at an Air Force station since 2020.

DSP (Crime) Virendra Kumar said police received intelligence inputs suggesting that Sunil was providing details related to defence installations, particularly concerning the Air Force.

“His mobile phone was seized during the investigation, and several suspicious materials were found,” the officer said.

According to police, the accused was allegedly in contact with a woman who sought sensitive information, which he is suspected to have shared.

“Data recovered from his device indicates that information was being sent to a neighbouring country, which can be considered an enemy nation. However, these are preliminary findings, and the investigation is still underway,” the DSP added.

Sunil, who is married and has two children, has been placed on a four-day police remand. Officials said the probe is at an early stage and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.