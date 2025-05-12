Experts call out Pakistan’s military for openly supporting terrorism, with senior officers seen at funerals of slain LeT terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf, calling it proof that “Pakistan Army and terrorists are synonymous.”

New Delhi: India launched “Operation Sindoor” to eliminate terror hubs located inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). On the very first day of the operation, Indian armed forces successfully neutralized over 100 terrorists across nine camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen—terror groups that are already listed as proscribed by the United Nations.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a local resident. Despite Pakistan's denial of any involvement, recently surfaced images have discredited its claims.

These shocking visuals show terrorists standing alongside Pakistan Army officers and jawans during the funeral of militants killed in the May 7 strikes by Indian forces. The images have sparked global outrage and prompted India to expose Pakistan’s duplicity on the international stage.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Indian diplomats stationed worldwide, presented this photographic evidence to counter Pakistan’s attempts to “wash its hands” off terrorism.

In their joint briefing on May 11, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force also released the names of Pakistani officers who were seen attending US designated Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf's funeral in Muridke.

These officers were Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Rao Imran Sartaj, Brigadier Mohammad Furquan Shabbir, Dr. Usman Anwar and Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth.

“Pakistan Military and Terrorists Are Synonymous”

Asianet Newsable English spoke to two defence and strategic affairs experts on the issue.

Director General of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd), said Pakistan’s support for terror groups is neither new nor surprising, as its military establishment’s involvement is a “well-known and documented fact.”

“India has already shared the dossiers of terrorists with Pakistan but there has been no response so far," he said.

“It could not hide its support to these terrorists when India neutralised a large number of terrorists, including few prominent ones during Operation Sindoor. Senior officers of military were present. This undoubtedly proves that Pakistan military establishment and terrorists are synonyms of each other.”

“Pakistan military has always been activating LoC to facilitate infiltration besides nurturing them by providing safe sanctuaries. It's running terror camps, giving communication equipment, arms, ammunition and logistics to support them,” Major General Ashok Kumar said.

“Pakistan is the Mother of Global Terrorism”

Former Indian Army officer Colonel Manish Ojha, who previously handled media affairs for the Defence Ministry in Rajasthan, told Asianet Newsable English, “Pakistan Army officers’ presence at the funeral of JeM and LeT terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor validates India's stand that Pakistan is the mother of global terrorism and Pakistan Army is its creator and nurturer.”

“State funeral and coffins of terrorists wrapped in Pakistani national flag shouldered by soldiers reflects how mainstreamed terrorism in Pakistan is,” he said.

“The world cannot ignore it anymore. India must present these details with documentary evidences and get these officers sanctioned as global terrorists next week in 1267 UN terrorists Sanction Committee meet which designates terrorists as global terrorists,” Colonel Manish Ojha said.

At 1200 hours on May 12, the director general of military operations of India and Pakistan will discuss the ongoing tensions between the two countries. They are also expected to discuss the border situation and the "violation" of the "bilateral understanding" by Pakistan.