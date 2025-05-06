Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC for the 12th consecutive day, prompting calibrated retaliation by the Indian Army. The exchanges follow the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Srinagar: Amid escalating tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army has responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement, “During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner.”

Earlier on the night of May 4 and 5, the Indian Army had responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, the troops responded calibrated and proportionately.

This is the twelfth consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25 to 26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

On April 29, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as per defence sources.

Sources said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border.