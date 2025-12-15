The NIA will file a chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. J&K CM Omar Abdullah said the court will decide guilt. Two men were arrested for harbouring the Pakistani LeT terrorists responsible for the gruesome attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday commented on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filing a chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the investigation is not completed and the court will judge who is guilty and make a decision. "An investigation has been conducted. A charge sheet is being filed, and the decision will be made in court... There is a law for determining who is guilty and who is innocent, and there is a court for that. The court will make the decision. The NIA's job was to investigate, and the investigation is complete. Now the charge sheet will be presented..." he said.

NIA to File Chargesheet

Earlier, NIA will present a chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 people were shot dead by Pakistan-based terrorists. The anti-terror agency will present the chargesheet before a special court in Jammu later today.

Two Arrested For Aiding Terrorists

The move comes almost seven months after the agency arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others. The two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have reportedly disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack.

The duo further confirmed that the attackers were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations.

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever. NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU), registered after the attack that shook the world on April 22, 2025. (ANI)