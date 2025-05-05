Parliamentary panel seeks action plan from I&B and IT ministries against social media platforms and influencers allegedly acting against national interest after Pahalgam terror attack.

A parliamentary panel has sought an explanation from two key ministries overseeing information flow regarding the action planned against social media platforms and influencers who are "seem to be working against national interest" in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has raised concerns over the activities of certain social media handles and influencers in the country. According to a memorandum, the panel noted that these entities “seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence.”

Ministries Asked to Detail Actions Under IT Act 2000

In a formal communication to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the committee has sought details of the "contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021."

Sources added that the letter has been addressed to the secretaries of the two ministries, asking them to submit their responses by May 8.

Pahalgam Attack Sparks Scrutiny of Online Platforms

The move comes in the wake of increased scrutiny of online platforms after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where at least 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were gunned down by terrorists. India has blamed Pakistan-linked terror groups for the heinous act.

Following the attack, several social media handles have been blocked across platforms for allegedly spreading content deemed harmful to national security interests.