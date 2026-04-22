Ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, the CRPF's 84 Battalion conducted a mock drill on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to enhance operational preparedness and response capabilities against potential security threats.

CRPF Bolsters Security on Highway Ahead of Attack Anniversary

The security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been strengthened in view of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.

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The 84 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Peerah Hotels along the National Highway in Ramban district on Wednesday. The exercise was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness and response capabilities in dealing with potential security threats along the strategic highway.

Speaking with ANI, N Ranbir Singh, Commandant CRPF 84 BN, highlighted the significance of the mock drill to boost preparedness for any potential threat. "On April 22nd, 2025, a deadly terror attack occurred in Pahalgam. It is a year hence. So, the security apparatus has been strengthened. There are several dhabas here, where we currently are. Tourists coming from the Kashmir valley halt here. There are several Dhabas here, which attract tourists.They often halt here for food and snacks. So, we conducted a mock drill here...So that our preparations are of the highest level in the face of any incident and that we are mentally and physically prepared...," he said.

Indian Army Commemorates 'Operation Sindoor'

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army reiterated its resolve against terrorism, remembering the decisive military response under 'Operation Sindoor' and warning of assured retaliation for acts against India.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

Anniversary Marked with a Stern Warning

On the first anniversary of the heinous attack, the Indian Army remembered 'Operation Sindoor' and warned the terrorists against crossing boundaries. Commemorating the anniversary, in a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army wrote, "For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always," along with a Sindoor graphic which read, "Operation Sindoor continues..."

On this day last year, the nation was shocked as terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 innocent people.

Details of the Retaliatory Operation

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants questioned the victims about their religion before killing them. As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10. (ANI)