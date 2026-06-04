Former Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad expressed confidence about his inclusion in the upcoming Cabinet expansion. He also welcomed the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new KPCC chief, stating the party is working to return to power in 2028.

Former Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday expressed confidence about his inclusion in the Cabinet in the upcoming expansion and said the Congress party in Karnataka is working towards returning to power in 2028. Speaking on the political developments within the state unit, Lad also welcomed the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new KPCC chief, stating that the leadership change would strengthen the organisation. Speaking to reporters, Lad said, "I am hopeful (to be inducted in the Cabinet in the next list). It is very good for us that BK Hariprasad has become the KPCC chief. With the combination of everyone, we look forward to forming a greater government and coming back to power in 2028."

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Lad also extended his best wishes to newly sworn-in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara while praising BK Hariprasad's appointment as the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief. "DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara have sworn in as the CM and DCM. I wish them all the best... I am going to meet BK Hariprasad, too. He is a stalwart of Karnataka... That is why the Party considered him as the KPCC President," he said.

New Government Takes Charge in Karnataka

Lad's remarks come amid ongoing speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka. On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a new era for the state. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked the formal commencement of his tenure as he accepted the mantle of leadership after former CM Siddaramaiah.

Alongside Shivakumar, senior leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The event saw the induction of another 12 legislators into the Council of Ministers, signalling the formation of a new cabinet to steer the state's governance.

Newly Inducted Ministers

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Before taking the oath, Shivakumar sought the blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya, and following the ceremony, he bowed respectfully to the attendees.

BK Hariprasad Appointed New KPCC Chief

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee appointed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the KPCC, following the resignation of DK Shivakumar after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The appointment was announced through an official order issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. (ANI)