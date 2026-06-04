KTR met jailed BRS leader Balka Suman, arrested for inflammatory remarks. He accused the Telangana govt of 'inaction' against others threatening BRS leaders and said he would write to the Union Coal Minister about an alleged coal scam.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday met former BRS MP Balka Suman at the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. Suman was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Saturday on charges related to alleged inflammatory remarks made against Singareni Collieries during a press conference at the BRS party office in Hyderabad. The BRS leader was later sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday after he was produced before the court.

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KTR Accuses Congress Govt of 'Inaction'

After meeting the BRS leader, KTR accused the Congress-led Telangana government of 'inaction' against Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Anirudh Reddy, who had allegedly threatened BRS leaders. The BRS Working President further said that he would write to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, in relation to coal scam in Telangana. "Mainampally Hanumanth Rao and Anirudh Reddy gave warning to out BRS Leader threaten to Kill by pouring petrol. No action was taken but on Balki Suman was sent to jail. I will write letter to Coal Minister Kishan reddy on coal scam going in Telangana. We will race voice on it," KTR told reporters.

Balka Suman's Controversial Remarks

On May 27, Balka Suman sparked a political controversy after a video of him allegedly asking the party members to "burn down offices" and "plan militant activities" went viral on social media, receiving backlash from Congress and BJP.

According to the video, the BRS leader said that the party members held a protest on the National Highway in solidarity with farmers. Reflecting on the significantly lower participation of farmers in the protest, Suman asked the party members to organise themselves and engage in activities, including burning down the General Manager's office and Singareni Bhavan, planning militant activities, cutting off railway lines, etc to gain attention. He also asked the party members not to fear the judicial punishment. "Are the farmers coming onto the roads? Yesterday, in Bheemaram, our people blockaded the National Highway. Only five farmers showed up; 60 to 70 of them were our own people. Earlier, near Kishtampeta in Chennur, they sat on the national highway, where only four or five of them were farmers. Again, a hundred of them were our own people, and the farmers are not showing up. "We have to do militant activities. "It's not about just talking, or holding meetings or press meets. Organise a program in the Mandamarri division, let's go and burn down the entire GM's (General Manager's) office. At worst, we will go to jail for a month. Therefore, you must seriously plan militant activities as well. If necessary, go to Singareni Bhavan and set it on fire and destroy it completely. That feeling should come, that sense of ownership should come for our union and our leadership. Therefore, plan militant activities. We have so many railway lines in our area, cut them off one day and organise a program, call it 'Rail Roko'," Suman said. (ANI)