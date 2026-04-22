On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi govt's 'failed' foreign policy, citing the admitted intelligence failure and Pakistan's growing global respectability despite the attack.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the "complete failure" of its foreign policy, on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack and asked for a "reset."

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Ramesh Questions Govt on Intelligence Failure

Remembering the unfortunate day of April 22, 2025, when Pakistan-backed assailants killed 26 innocent civilians in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, after questioning them about their religion, Ramesh questioned the course of action taken on the admission of the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, that there was an "intelligence failure."

"Today, April 22nd, will always be a day of great pain and intense anguish for every Indian. Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist," Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

"The LG of Jammu and Kashmir admitted it was an intelligence failure. It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later," he questioned.

'Complete Failure' of PM's Foreign Policy

Ramesh further reflected on the global recognition given to the Pakistan Field Marshal General Asim Munir despite the "inflammatory and communally provocative statements" he made weeks prior to the Pahalgam attack and described it as the "complete failure" of foreign policy and diplomatic tactics of the Modi government.

Ramesh, recognising the global stature of Pakistan despite a crumbling economy and separatist ideology, questioned whether PM Modi will hit reset on India's style of diplomacy.

"Pakistan stood isolated after it had carried out the terror attacks in Mumbai in Nov 2008. Its economy continues to be in shambles, dependent on largesse from external donors. Separatist movements are deeply entrenched in its polity and society. Its politics is dysfunctional and it is the Army that is calling the shots in the country. Yet today, that very same failed state whose army chief had made inflammatory and communally provocative statements just a few days prior to the deadly deed, has now acquired a new global respectability. In many ways, this reflects the complete failure of the substance of the Prime Minister's foreign policy and the self-glorifying style of his diplomatic engagement. Should he reset? Of course, yes. Will he reset? Most certainly he will not" Ramesh questioned.

Pakistan Army Chief's US Visit Sparks Controversy

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack on April 22, General Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein."

Despite this, General Munir was invited to lunch with US President Donald Trump on June 18, 2025, at the White House, sparking controversy in India.

General Munir also attended the farewell ceremony of General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, in Tampa, Florida, on August 8, 2025. Kurilla had previously praised Pakistan as a "splendid partner" in counter-terrorism operations.

Responding to the reported remarks made by Munir in the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a strong statement. "India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security," the MEA spokesperson had affirmed.

India's Retaliation: Operation Sindoor

Additionally, as India mourned the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

(ANI)