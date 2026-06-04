Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited victims of the Malviya Nagar fire, which claimed 21 lives. 17 injured are at Max Hospital. The hotel's owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, has been arrested and told police he delegated operations and lacked a Fire NOC.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet those injured in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy and review their treatment. This comes after the fire incident shook the national capital, claiming 21 lives and leaving several others injured.

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CM assures best medical care

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said the Chief Minister interacted with the victims and their families, stressing that ensuring the best possible medical care remains the government's top priority. "The CM visited (Max Hospital, Saket) here today. A total of 17 people are admitted here. Out of which, seven people are on ventilator support. The CM has spoken to them (victims), and our priority is that they get good treatment. The health condition of the victims has significantly improved since yesterday. The CM will take further decisions. Our priority is the health of the victims," said Upadhyay.

Eyewitnesses recount horror, owner's apathy

Eyewitness Riyazuddin Mansuri recounted his efforts during the rescue operation, saying he helped save several lives by placing mattresses on the road after noticing people jumping from the building to escape the flames. "I saved the lives of eight people by laying down mattresses from my shop on the road when I saw people jumping off the building. We also provided sheets to cover the bodies. The Fire Brigade had arrived on time. We rescued over 20 people," he told ANI.

Another eyewitness, Md Wasim Khan, said that he spoke to the owner of the hotel after witnessing the seriousness of the situation, informing him that he had come to the incident spot. The witness stated that the owner didn't make any effort to rescue people, saying that he knew about the incident but didn't know the intensity of the fire. "I arrived at the scene at 8.30 AM. I saw that the situation was extremely dire... I called the owner at 8.52 AM. I spoke with him for 26 seconds. I informed him that the chances of survival were slim... Yes, the owner did come here. I can't say exactly when or how long he stayed, because I was busy saving lives... He didn't make any effort to save anyone... He definitely knew that a fire broke out in his hotel, but probably didn't know how huge the fire was," he said. "He saw that when he arrived at the scene... Of course, he had an update. He comes and sits in the restaurant every evening... When I saw him at the scene, I wasn't standing next to him. I wasn't standing in the shade. I was going out and helping people to the best of my ability. I just caught a glimpse of him. He was wearing a white coloured T-shirt and standing outside," the eyewitness added.

Hotel owner arrested, interrogation reveals major lapses

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is conducting search operations across various parts of the national capital to apprehend the manager of the Malviya Nagar hotel. The development comes after the arrest of the hotel's owner, Lovkesh Bajaj. Delhi Police have registered an FIR against him at the Malviya Nagar Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 105, 326(g), 324(5), 125(a), 125(b), and 287. Section 105 of the BNS pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Section 326(g) deals with causing damage to property or places through fire or explosive substances. Section 324(5) relates to mischief causing damage, Sections 125(a) and 125(b) concern acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, and Section 287 addresses negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material.

Meanwhile, accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested after a deadly fire broke out in Malviya Nagar a day earlier, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources said. 12 foreign nationals and 9 Indians were among the 21 people who were killed in the blaze.

Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management. He further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi," sources added.

During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations. Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe. (ANI)