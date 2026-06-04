Following a deadly fire at a Delhi hotel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a statewide special security inspection of hotels and commercial establishments. Teams are inspecting buildings to ensure fire safety systems are in place.

UP Govt Mandates Fire Safety Audit

Taking cognisance of the Malviya Nagar restaurant fire in Delhi, which claimed 21 lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered special security inspection of hotels and commercial establishments in the state.

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The Chief Minister directed officials from all development authorities, police departments, Public Works Department (PWD), and fire departments, along with several other departments, to ensure that all high-rise buildings, offices, hotels, and commercial establishments should be thoroughly inspected, and that fire safety systems should be in place. Further, he directed that all hotels should undergo special security inspections and submit an audit report.

Officials Confirm Action and Enforcement

Commenting on CM Yogi's direction, Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal confirmed that special teams are actively inspecting local hotels and warned of strict legal action against any establishments found violating fire safety norms. "On (CM Yogi's) direction, drives are being conducted in all hotels and different stations. All station representatives are inspecting the hotels under their areas...If negligence is found, legal action will be taken against them," CFO Mittal told ANI.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the Delhi tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that fresh directives are being issued to district magistrates and local authorities to strictly enforce safety compliance. Speaking to reporters, Khanna said, "The incident that happened in Delhi is very tragic. Instructions are given to people from time to time, and today again we will give instructions to the district magistrate and other concerned people on this matter."

A devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people, including 12 foreign nationals and 9 Indians. (ANI)