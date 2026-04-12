Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has severed ties with Humayun Kabir's AUJP in West Bengal. The decision follows a TMC 'sting video' that AIMIM stated raised concerns over the 'integrity of Muslims.' The party will now contest state elections independently.

AIMIM Severs Ties with AUJP Over 'Sting Video' Controversy

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party has severed ties with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) led by Humayun Kabir. While speaking to reporters, Owaisi stated, "We have left them now. We have no connection with his party now..." The announcement follows a "sting video" posted on X by the TMC, in which the AJUP chief purportedly said that he had struck a deal of "Rs 1,000 crore". AIMIM said that it raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It must be noted that Kabir, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the video is AI-generated. The AIMIM declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect.

Background on Humayun Kabir

Kabir has been surrounded by controversy ever since he announced the formation of a Babri Masjid. He also held a foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Masjid in Murshidabad. He was suspended and then expelled by the TMC for raising this issue, after which he launched a regional party.

AIMIM to Contest Independently, Owaisi Expresses Optimism

Speaking on the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Owaisi expressed optimism, saying, "We have good expectations this time. I have come here for the success of my party's candidates. I will stay here for the next three days. We will again come back for the second phase of elections..."

Owaisi emphasised the need for independent political leadership for minorities, stating, "The secular government has been in power in this state for a long time. Until an independent political leadership of minorities comes up, they will not get justice"

AIMIM announced that it will contest the upcoming elections in the state independently, without entering into alliances with any political party. The party emphasised that its objective is to provide marginalised communities with an "independent political voice," rather than relying on broader coalition politics.

Analysis of AIMIM's Solo Strategy

The move is consistent with AIMIM's recent expansion efforts beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad, where it has sought to establish a presence in multiple states by directly contesting elections. Political observers believe AIMIM's decision could influence electoral dynamics in constituencies with significant minority populations.

While some critics argue that such a move could lead to a division of votes, the party has maintained that its participation enhances democratic representation and gives voice to underrepresented groups. With this development, AIMIM has signalled a clear shift in its approach in West Bengal, setting the stage for a more competitive and multi-cornered electoral contest in the state.

West Bengal Election Schedule and Context

The political temperature in West Bengal has risen as polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and the Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)