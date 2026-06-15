PM Modi highlighted the NDA government's focus on the middle class and healthcare in its 12 years. He stated efforts were made to improve quality of life, provide opportunities, and make healthcare affordable via Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the NDA government's focus on improving the lives of the middle class, saying his government has worked to expand opportunities, strengthen infrastructure and reduce everyday burdens on citizens as it completes 12 years in office on June 10.

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NDA's Focus on the Middle Class

In a post on X with the hashtag #12YearsOfSakshamMiddleClass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the contribution of the middle class to nation-building and spoke about the NDA government's efforts to improve people's quality of life over the past decade. "A Government for the middle class...It is the NDA Government's privilege to be working towards fulfilling the aspirations of our middle class. They have contributed to nation-building in countless ways," PM Modi wrote.

Highlighting the government's governance priorities, he added, "Over the last decade, governance has increasingly focused on improving the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Our efforts are about easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, cleaner cities and reduced burdens in everyday life."

Making Healthcare Affordable and Accessible

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday highlighted India's progress in making healthcare more affordable and accessible over the past 12 years, citing flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said the country has worked consistently to strengthen its public healthcare system and reduce treatment costs for citizens, especially the most vulnerable sections. "Over the last 12 years, India has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible. We feel proud when we are known as the nation with the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat, which provides top-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable," PM Modi said.

He also underlined the role of the Jan Aushadhi initiative in bringing down medicine costs for citizens across the country. "Other efforts like PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana have made medicines affordable. The prices of stents and knee implants have become affordable, and this has helped many people. At the same time, medical education has become more accessible to people due to more institutions and seats being available," he wrote.

The statements came as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently marked over 12 years of governance under PM Modi, highlighting welfare schemes, reforms and development initiatives implemented during his tenure. PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)