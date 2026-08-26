AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Hyderabad's youth to shun drugs, sharing his own story of quitting smoking. He offered help to addicts with legal cases and pushed for special anti-murder squads to tackle the rising crime rate in the city.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday expressed concern over rising drug addiction among young people, urging those struggling with substance abuse and their families to seek help from de-addiction centres. Warning that drugs could "ruin" young people and their "generations", Owaisi appealed to them, "for god's sake, do not go near drugs", and assured those facing cases related to drug use that they could approach him for help.

Owaisi on Drug Menace and Personal Struggles

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Darussalam, Owaisi also shared his own experience of quitting smoking and appealed to young men and women to stay away from drugs. Owaisi said, "I also smoked cigarettes in one era. Then, after marriage, I went to perform Umrah. I prayed to God to get me rid of it. After that, for a time, I started smoking hookah a bit. Then I met a saint of Allah. He told me, Look, if you want to progress on the path of spirituality, if you want to become a seeker, to attain the closeness of Allah, you will have to leave it. I left it."

He added, "I am saying to my young sons and daughters, with a lot of love, for God's sake, do not go near drugs. These drugs will ruin you, will ruin your generations. I know such stories and tales that I cannot state in today's gathering. Our daughters are being exploited because they became drug addicts; our sons are being exploited because they have become drug addicts."

Owaisi appealed to those struggling with addiction and their parents to seek professional help, saying, "So my request to you is, if you know anyone, or if my words, my voice is reaching anyone who uses this, I am appealing to you, appealing to their parents, that you go to a de-addiction centre. You come and meet me alone; I will take you to a de-addiction centre. I am telling those children and my daughters to come to the de-addiction centre. Whoever has cases against them, come to me; you go to the de-addiction centre, the cases will end." He further said, "Come with me, go to the de-addiction centre. If anyone has a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case on you, I promise you, I will get it ended"

Concern Over Murders in Hyderabad

Owaisi also raised concern over murders in Hyderabad and called for dedicated anti-murder squads in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri police commissionerates, along with special courts to ensure speedy trials. Referring to the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Kalapather, Owaisi said, "What has happened to Hyderabad? People are committing murder; a 16-year-old child was killed in Kalapather. A 16-year-old child did nothing, and they hit him on the neck. Remember, the murders you are committing--after shirk, the biggest sin in the eyes of Allah is murder. I have done representation to the government, and I am going to do it again, that an anti-murder squad should be made in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri police commissionerates."

Proposes Dedicated Anti-Murder Squads

Explaining his proposal, he said, "One ACP, two inspectors, one SI, and 15 constables should be in it, and these people should be given the responsibility from investigation up to the chargesheet, and a best public prosecutor should be appointed so that the one who commits murder gets punished and his trial finishes at least in one year. I will go and do representation that this murder should end. This is our land. Children are being killed."

He urged the government to establish dedicated squads and special courts, saying, "We hope that the government here will make an anti-murder squad, and a special court should be appointed for the entire three--Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri." (ANI)