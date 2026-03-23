TMC's Jay Prakash Majumdar accused AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi of being a 'collection master' paid by the BJP. He claimed Owaisi took money in previous polls and will do so again for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar alleged on Monday that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is being paid by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC leader claimed that Owaisi is a 'collection master', after the latter announced an alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

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Owaisi a 'Collection Master', Says Majumdar

Speaking to Reporters, Majumdar said Asaduddin Owaisi has no political clout anywhere except Hyderabad and called him a 'collection master', alleging he will get money from the BJP. "Asaduddin Owaisi will get money from the BJP, he got money in the previous assembly elections also...How many crores he took from the BJP, I won't say it openly, but I know because I was in the BJP at that time. This time too, they will do the same. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has no political clout anywhere except Hyderabad. However, in the name of Muslims and minorities, he travels to various places, he is a 'collection master', said Majumdar.

AIMIM Announces Alliance for Bengal Polls

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Owaisi, speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, said, "I will hold a press conference in Kolkata with Humayun Kabir on March 25."

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir also said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. "My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," Kabir said..

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)