NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule dismissed rumours of her party's merger with Congress, stating no such proposal has been made or received. She also expressed sadness over the splits in TMC, Shiv Sena, and NCP, drawing parallels between them.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday dismissed the reports around the potential merger of NCP-SP with the Congress, stating that no such proposal has been given or recieved by the party. "Neither anyone from our party has given any such proposal, nor have we received any such proposal," she said, speaking with the media here.

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Sule Laments Party Splits

She further expressed disappointment over the split in Trinamool Congress, claiming Shiv Sena and NCP were also split in the same way. "The way first Shiv Sena was split, then it was the NCP, the same is happening to the TMC. This is very sad," she said,

CPI Leader on Potential Mergers

Earlier on Friday, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the political situation is changing in a way that some parties that were formed by their leaders after leaving Congress are finding it difficult to survive and that there are speculation that they could merge with Congress. "Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee were in Congress, split and formed their own parties in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Now the political situation is changing in a way that these parties are finding it difficult to survive and move forward independently. There are speculations that they will have to merge with Congress, because NCP split, now TMC split and the Parliamentary group is demanding separate recognition," Raja told ANI.

On FIR Against Mamata Banerjee

Regarding the FIR registered against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over alleged inflammatory speech, NCP (SP) MP Sule said, "I am not surprised. In a democracy, every person has the right to voice their opinion." (ANI)