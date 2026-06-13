A 75-year-old woman died in Hyderabad after a toddy tree fell on her house in Meerpet during heavy winds. The roof collapsed on her, causing fatal injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

A 75-year-old woman died after a toddy tree fell on her house in Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Meerpet, during heavy winds, according to police officials. The incident occurred around 10 PM on 12 June 2026, when sudden strong winds caused a toddy tree behind the house to break and fall on the structure. The roof sheets were damaged and collapsed on Sabavath Laxmi Sevya, who was inside the house at the time, the police stated. The victim, Laxmi Sevya, was rescued and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries around 11 PM the same day. Based on a complaint filed by her son, Sabavath Ramesh, a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS. Police said an investigation is underway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

According to a police official, "Today at about 03:00 hours, a complaint was received from Sabavath Ramesh, S/o Sevya, aged 27 years, Occupation: Daily Wages, resident of Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Meerpet. As per the complaint, on 12.06.2026 at about 22:00 hours, due to sudden heavy winds and adverse weather conditions, a toddy tree situated behind the complainant's house broke and fell onto the house. As a result, the roof sheets were damaged and collapsed on the complainant's mother, Sabavath Laxmi Sevya, aged 75 years, Occupation: Housewife, causing severe injuries. The injured woman was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment after the fallen tree was removed. However, while undergoing treatment, she succumbed to her injuries at about 23:00 hours on the same day. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the appropriate sections of law, and an investigation has been taken up. Further details are awaited (ANI)