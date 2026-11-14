AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, a new alliance with the Azad Samaj Party, naming Chandrashekhar Azad as the CM face to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and challenge BJP dominance.

Owaisi Launches Samajik Parivartan Morcha for 2027 UP Elections

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party would no longer bow before any political party or seek support from others, pitching the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha as a united political platform ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and backing Chandrashekhar Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut, Owaisi urged people to support the alliance between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), describing it as a coming together of hearts rather than merely a political arrangement. "We will no longer bow our heads before any political party, nor will we go begging to anyone, nor will we lay down carpets (work as subservient foot-soldiers) for anyone anymore. Rather, God willing (Insha’Allah), on the strength and power of our unity, you will lead the Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM party to success and victory," he said.

Owaisi said the two parties had decided to jointly contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the banner of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha and expressed confidence that Azad would become the next Chief Minister of the state. "Together, we have resolved that in the upcoming assembly elections, Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad--who is currently the Member of Parliament from Nagina--will, God willing (Inshallah Ta'ala), with your prayers and the strength of this united alliance, become the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh," he said.