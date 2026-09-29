BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi slammed the BJD and Congress for protesting the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026 without understanding it. She urged them to read the legislation, defending it as being in the interest of Odisha's people and government.

'Read the Act Before Arguing': BJP MP to Opposition

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi urged the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress to read and understand the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 before raising objections over the legislation. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sarangi, who was responding to the BJD's protest against the MMDR Amendment Act, questioned the criticism of the legislation passed by Parliament. "I would like to humbly request BJD and Congress to read and understand the MMDR Amendment Act 2026, which has been passed by Parliament, and then argue on it," Sarangi said.

She said the context and background of an issue needed to be understood before making arguments and claimed that there was an "absence of patience" in understanding the matter. "It is unfortunate that its context and background have not been understood by a large number of people. I see a serious absence of patience needed to understand the background of any issue," Sarangi added.

Responding to the BJD's protest and questions over why BJP MPs from Odisha did not oppose the legislation in Parliament, Sarangi said the BJP MPs did not oppose the Act because they believed it had been brought in keeping with the interests of the people of Odisha. "BJD staged a protest today and asked why did the 20 BJP and Congress MPs from the state didn't oppose it in Parliament. I am surprised by their conduct. BJP MPs didn't oppose because they know that this Act has been brought about keeping the interests of the people of Odisha in mind. PM Modi's Govt will never ignore the interests of the people of the country..." she said.

Sarangi reiterated that the legislation should be examined in the context of its provisions and background before political parties raise objections to it.

BJD Protests, Alleges Loss of State's Rights

The BJP MP's remarks came after the BJD on Monday staged a protest march in Bhubaneswar against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, demanding its withdrawal and alleging that the legislation curtailed Odisha's powers over its mineral resources.

Earlier on Monday, BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan slammed the BJP-led government over the MMDR Amendment Act, saying that it was the state's constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth to generate money for the welfare of the people of the state. Interacting with the media, she also slammed the BJP MPs from Odisha who supported the bill in Parliament, saying they "did injustice to Odisha".

She said implementation of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 would lead to a huge loss of revenue for Odisha. "It is Odisha's constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth, and in that sense, for the people of Odisha and for their development. In 2004, under this very constitutional right, Naveen Patnaik, the then Chief Minister, made a law for the development of Odisha. Against that law, mining companies went to court. For 20 years, the BJD fought this battle in court for the rights of the people of Odisha. This struggle went on. In 2026, the decision of the Supreme Court came before a nine-member constitutional bench, and it came in favor of Odisha,” said. (ANI)